Aarti Drugs listed as ‘top pick of the week’ by Axis Securities – 4 key reasons
The brokerage has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹528, indicating an upside of 10 percent from its current market price of ₹480.30.
After around 5 percent rise in the stock in November, brokerage house Axis Securities has picked Aarti Drugs as its top pick of the week. This is on the back of industry tailwinds in API, strong presence in niche segments and margins expansions due to fall in raw material prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started