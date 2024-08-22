Aarti Drugs share price rises more than 12%: To consider share buyback proposal on 26 August

  • Stock Market today: Aarti Drugs share price gained more than 12% in morning trades on Thursday. The company announced that it will considering a share buy back proposal on 26 August.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published22 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Trade Now
Aarti Drugs share price rise 12%: To consider buy back proposal on 26 August
Aarti Drugs share price rise 12%: To consider buy back proposal on 26 August

Stock Market today: Aarti Drugs Limited share price gained more than 12% in morning trades on Thursday. The company announced that it will considering a share buyback proposal on 26 August.

Buyback news propels the share price

Aarti Drugs share price opened at 600.00, 12 per cent higher than the previous close of 533.85 on the BSE on Thursday. The Aarti Drugs share price thereby gained further to intraday highs on 601.20.

Also Read | Expert view: Volatility to continue; valuations of large caps reasonable

On the NSE Aarti Drugs share price opened at 590 with more than 10% gains over the previous close of 534. Aarti Drugs share price rose to intraday highs of 599 on the NSE too marking gains of more than 12%.

Aarti Drugs on Wednesday post the market hours announced of a board meeting on 26 August 2024.

Also Read | Supriya Lifescience share price skyrockets 8% to 52-week high, doubles in year

The release said that “the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 26, 2024 to consider the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company including matters related/incidental thereto”.

Improving outlook

The Aarti Drugs share price has not gained much over last one year, but has rebounded more than 30% from its March lows. The Aarti Drugs share price also inched closer to 52-week highs of 625 seen on the NSE in September'2023.

Also Read | IREDA share price rises 7% on fundraise move. More upside possible?

Though global headwinds for Active ingredient manufacturers kept the lid on investor sentiments, nevertheless the outlook has improved now

In its recently released research note, rating agency ICRA highlighted the encouraging growth prospects of the Indian active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) industry. ICRA expects the revenues of its sample set of companies to expand at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate of 7-8% between CY2023 and CY2029 from an estimated size of $ 13-14 billion in CY2023.

Commenting on the industry performance, Deepak Jotwani, Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA said: “Given the subsequent remission in many of these headwinds, ICRA expects revenues of its sample set of companies to grow by 7-8% in FY2025, post an estimated increase of 3-5% in FY2024. Given the lower input costs, along with growth in revenues, ICRA expects the earnings improvement recorded in FY2024 to sustain in FY2025 and the OPM to enhance to 12-14% from 11-13% in the previous fiscal".

ICRA’s sample set of companies includes Aarti Drugs Limited, Anuh Pharma Limited, Covalent Laboratories Private Limited, Everest Organics Limited, Hikal Limited, NGL Fine Chem Limited, Satya Deeptha Laboratories Private Limited, Sri Krishna Pharmaceutical Limited, Supriya Lifescience Limited, Virchow Petrochemicals Private Limited

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹500 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
$2.2 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,600 km

3 of 7Read Full Story
99.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹933 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹233 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAarti Drugs share price rises more than 12%: To consider share buyback proposal on 26 August

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

206.80
11:15 AM | 22 AUG 2024
3 (1.47%)

Tata Steel

153.40
11:15 AM | 22 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.99%)

Bharat Electronics

304.55
11:15 AM | 22 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)

Bharti Airtel

1,494.00
11:15 AM | 22 AUG 2024
29.8 (2.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Shyam Metalics & Energy

819.65
11:11 AM | 22 AUG 2024
55.85 (7.31%)

Natco Pharma

1,572.90
11:11 AM | 22 AUG 2024
101.15 (6.87%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,016.30
11:11 AM | 22 AUG 2024
64.35 (6.76%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

578.55
11:11 AM | 22 AUG 2024
30.4 (5.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue