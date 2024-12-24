Aarti Drugs share price saw a sudden spike during the final hour of trade on Tuesday, December 24, which made it snap its eight-day losing streak and close with a robust gain of 11.12 per cent. Aarti Drugs share price opened at ₹425.95 against its previous close of ₹423.95 and remained flat for the most part of the day. However, it soared as much as 17 per cent after it announced through an exchange filing that it received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA. Due to this, the company can export some products to the US market. The stock settled at ₹471.10, up 11.12 per cent. It ended as the top gainer among group A stocks.

Aarti Drugs news In an exchange filing during market hours on Tuesday, December 24, the company said the US FDA had concluded its inspection at its API manufacturing facility at Tarapur, Maharashtra.

"United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility at Plot No. E-22, MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra. Now, the company is in receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). EIR is a report which includes details of the audit done. The company can export products such as Ciprofloxacin HCl API, Zolpidem Tartrate API, Raloxifene HCl API, Celecoxib API and Niacin API in the US market," Aarti Drugs said.