This chemicals maker is betting on a gasoline boost to ease its margin pain
Summary
Aarti Industries faces significant margin pressure. But its energy business is poised for growth in the second quarter as the price of a key component used in making gasoline has dropped.
Specialty chemicals company Aarti Industries Ltd is struggling with acute margin pressure—its consolidated Ebitda margin fell to 13.8% in FY25 from 15.3% the year before. However, the stock has rebounded 37% from its 52-week low of Rs344.20 on 7 April.
