Aarti Industries, JK Paper, PFC among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 18 August 2025

Dividend stocks 2025: Aarti Industries, JK Paper, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), Ram Ratna Wires, Bright Brothers are among the five key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 18 August 2025.

These companies, along with many others, have designated August 18 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends.

To be considered an eligible shareholder for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other key details Aarti Industries—At the Board Meeting of Aarti Industries, held on May 08, 2025, a 20% dividend of ₹1/- per equity share of ₹5/- was announced. At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on Monday, August 25, 2025, shareholders will need to approve the division. The dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid by September 24, 2025.

JK Paper Limited—The Board of Directors of JK Paper had recommended a dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹10 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (50% considering the face value of shares). The dividend declared by JK Paper will be approved at the company's AGM on September 1, 2025.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC)—For FY 2025-26, an interim dividend of ₹3.70 (three rupees and seventy paisa only) per equity share (i.e., at 37.00%) was declared by Power Finance Corporation, subject to TDS deduction, on the face value of paid-up equity shares of U0/- each.

Bright Brothers Ltd — The company had declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd — The company declared a dividend of ₹2.50.