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Aastha Spintex share price hits 5% upper circuit after weak debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Aastha Spintex shares surged 5% on July 6 after a weak debut at 130, below the IPO price of 136. The IPO was oversubscribed 4.64 times, aiming to raise 170 crore, with plans to use funds for acquiring Falcon Yarns and working capital.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated6 Jul 2026, 12:21 PM IST
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Aastha Spintex share price hits 5% upper circuit after weak debut
Aastha Spintex share price hits 5% upper circuit after weak debut(Bloomberg)
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Aastha Spintex share price hit the 5% upper circuit on Monday, 6 July, after making a weak stock market debut earlier in the day.

Aastha Spintex share price today listed at 130, a 4.41% discount to the issue price of 136, on both the BSE and the NSE.

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Despite the muted listing, buying interest emerged soon after the debut, pushing the stock to its 5% upper circuit.

Following the listing, the company's market valuation stood at 598.13 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aastha Spintex Ltd was subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday last week.

The 170-crore IPO was offered in a price band of 125-136 per equity share.

Aastha Spintex is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarn, cotton bales and allied by-products. The company operates an integrated spinning and ginning facility in Halvad, Gujarat's Morbi district.

Also Read | Aastha Spintex share price makes weak debut, lists at 4% discount to IPO price

Aastha Spintex share price - Should you buy, sell or hold?

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said Aastha Spintex had a weak stock market debut, listing at 130, a 4.41% discount to its IPO price of 136. However, she believes the muted listing does not diminish the company's improving fundamentals.

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According to Nyati, the company has delivered a strong financial turnaround, with revenue rising from 239 crore in FY23 to 351 crore in FY25, while net profit increased sharply from 1 crore to 23 crore, reflecting significant operational improvement. She added that the acquisition of Falcon Yarns is expected to enhance production capacity and support future growth.

While cautioning that cotton price volatility remains a key risk, Nyati said improving margins and a reasonable valuation support the company's medium- to long-term prospects. She advised investors to hold the stock, with a stop-loss at 120.

Also Read | Aastha Spintex IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted share debut

Aastha Spintex IPO details

The 170-crore Aastha Spintex IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

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The company plans to utilise 111.51 crore of the net proceeds to finance the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, while 10 crore has been earmarked to meet the acquired company's working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

BOI Merchant Bankers Limited and PNB Investment Services Limited are the book-running lead managers to the public issue.

Also Read | Aastha Spintex IPO listing date next week. Here’s what GMP signals about debut

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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