AAVAS Financiers share price jumps over 3% despite SBI Mutual Fund offloading majority stake in HFC stock

AAVAS Financiers share price jumped over 3% on Thursday to hit a 52-week high amid heavy buying momentum. AAVAS Financiers shares gained as much as 3.87% to a high of ₹1,994.00 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in AAVAS Financiers shares comes despite SBI Mutual Fund selling a significant number of equity shares of the company.

According to a stock exchange filing, SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes has net offloaded 75,44,011 shares of AAVAS Financiers on March 18, 2025, through offer for sale (OFS).

Under the latest transaction, SBI Mutual Fund sold 75,44,069 AAVAS Financiers shares via OFS and simultaneously purchased 58 shares of the company through the open market. Thus, the fund house offloaded net 75,44,011 shares of AAVAS Financiers, representing 9.5313% of the paid-up share capital of the company.

Prior to the transaction, SBI Mutual Fund held 75,88,140 equity shares of AAVAS Financiers, representing 9.5870% stake in the company. After the transaction, the fund house’s shareholding in the company has been reduced to 0.0558% stake, holding 44,129 equity shares.

“SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has disposed of 75,44,069 shares via offer for sale and acquired 58 shares (Net Sale 75,44,011 shares) representing 9.5313% of the paid-up share capital of your Company. The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on March 18, 2025, was 44,129 shares which is 0.0558% of the paid-up share capital of your Company,” a stock exchange filing said.

Meanwhile, as of December 2024, SBI Small Cap Fund held 68,00,540 equity shares of AAVAS Financiers, representing a 8.59% stake in the company.

AAVAS Financiers Stock Price Trend AAVAS Financiers share price has seen a decent rally despite a broader weakness in the Indian stock market. AAVAS Financiers shares have gained 17% in one month and 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, AAVAS Financiers stock price has delivered over 46% returns, while it has rallied more than 51% in five years.

At 12:20 PM, AAVAS Financiers shares were trading 3.09% higher at ₹1,978.95 apiece on the BSE.

