Aban Holdings fixes price band of 256-270 per share for the IPO

Aban Group-backed financial services provider, Aban Holdings has fixed a price band of ₹256 per share and ₹270 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue will be launched on December 12 for investors to subscribe and will close on December 15. The IPO is a mixture of fresh issue and offer for sale. Promoter Abhishek Bansal will be participating in the offer.

