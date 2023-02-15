Abans Holdings share price jumps after strong Q3 results. Do you own?

In Q3FY23 results Abans Holding's asset management and brokerage business recorded Consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹8.74 crores (for nine month Period Apr-Dec 22), which translates to a significant annualised growth of 148.78 per cent. This strong performance can be attributed to the company's renewed focus on its asset management business and its efforts to expand its distribution network and promote MLD (market linked debentures) and offshore investment products managed by its Mauritius entity. The lending activities also showed a robust performance with a Consolidated PBT of ₹8.08 Crores (for nine month period Apr-Dec 22), reflecting an annualised growth of 86.38 per cent compared to the previous year.

