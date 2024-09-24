Abans Holdings shares: Aditya Birla Money estimates small-cap stock to give multibagger returns. Buy or avoid?

Abans Holdings share price is trading at a discount to its peers and has the potential to nearly double, or see up to 98% upside, according to brokerage firm Aditya Birla Money.

Aditya Birla Money has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating for Abans Holdings shares with a target price of ₹710 apiece, implying an upside potential of over 98% from Monday’s closing price.

Abans Holdings is a global asset management firm with a diverse range of services, including institutional broking, financial lending, treasury operations, and remittance services.

Aditya Birla Money anticipates Abans Holdings earnings to likely grow at a CAGR of 25% over the FY24-26. Given Abans Holdings’ strong positioning and diversification, the company is well-placed to benefit from growth opportunities both in India and internationally.

It believes the recent correction in Abans Holdings share price has given a good opportunity to take position as there are no change in fundamentals which lead to sharp correction. Abans Holdings shares have declined significantly by 44% from its 52-week high of ₹625 apiece hit on August 22, 2024.

“Abans Holdings is well-positioned with diversified financial assistance across various asset classes, offering a comprehensive range of services that distinguishes it from its peers. India’s investable surplus is growing at least 11% YoY, considering nominal GDP growth rate of 11%, but the number of asset managers to handle this surplus remains limited. The company also has global investors, a unique feature for a listed wealth management firm in India,” Aditya Birla Money said.

Currently, Abans Holdings stock trades at 15x FY26 earnings, which is at a discount compared to other listed wealth management companies, which are trading between 25-30x FY26 earnings, the brokerage firm noted.

Abans Holdings share price Abans Holdings share price has fallen over 10% in the past one week and has dropped more than 40% in one month. The smallcap stock is down over 25% in three months.

However, Abans Holdings stock is up more than 12% year-to-date (YTD).

At 12:35 pm, Abans Holdings shares were trading 0.99% lower at ₹354.75 apiece on the BSE with a market capitalization of nearly ₹1,779 crore.