Abans Holdings shares: Aditya Birla Money estimates small-cap stock to give multibagger returns. Buy or avoid?

  • Abans Holdings share price has fallen over 10% in the past one week and has dropped more than 40% in one month. The smallcap stock is down over 25% in three months.

Ankit Gohel
Published24 Sep 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Trade Now
Abans Holdings shares have declined significantly by 44% from its 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>625 apiece hit on August 22, 2024.
Abans Holdings shares have declined significantly by 44% from its 52-week high of ₹625 apiece hit on August 22, 2024.

Abans Holdings share price is trading at a discount to its peers and has the potential to nearly double, or see up to 98% upside, according to brokerage firm Aditya Birla Money.

Aditya Birla Money has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating for Abans Holdings shares with a target price of 710 apiece, implying an upside potential of over 98% from Monday’s closing price.

Abans Holdings is a global asset management firm with a diverse range of services, including institutional broking, financial lending, treasury operations, and remittance services.

Also Read | Paytm on track of profitability, says Emkay; upgrades stock to ‘Add’

Aditya Birla Money anticipates Abans Holdings earnings to likely grow at a CAGR of 25% over the FY24-26. Given Abans Holdings’ strong positioning and diversification, the company is well-placed to benefit from growth opportunities both in India and internationally.

It believes the recent correction in Abans Holdings share price has given a good opportunity to take position as there are no change in fundamentals which lead to sharp correction. Abans Holdings shares have declined significantly by 44% from its 52-week high of 625 apiece hit on August 22, 2024.

“Abans Holdings is well-positioned with diversified financial assistance across various asset classes, offering a comprehensive range of services that distinguishes it from its peers. India’s investable surplus is growing at least 11% YoY, considering nominal GDP growth rate of 11%, but the number of asset managers to handle this surplus remains limited. The company also has global investors, a unique feature for a listed wealth management firm in India,” Aditya Birla Money said.

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits 52-week high; soars almost 240% YTD

Currently, Abans Holdings stock trades at 15x FY26 earnings, which is at a discount compared to other listed wealth management companies, which are trading between 25-30x FY26 earnings, the brokerage firm noted.

Abans Holdings share price

Abans Holdings share price has fallen over 10% in the past one week and has dropped more than 40% in one month. The smallcap stock is down over 25% in three months.

However, Abans Holdings stock is up more than 12% year-to-date (YTD).

At 12:35 pm, Abans Holdings shares were trading 0.99% lower at 354.75 apiece on the BSE with a market capitalization of nearly 1,779 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAbans Holdings shares: Aditya Birla Money estimates small-cap stock to give multibagger returns. Buy or avoid?

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

222.30
12:57 PM | 24 SEP 2024
1.95 (0.88%)

Tata Steel

160.10
12:57 PM | 24 SEP 2024
6.15 (3.99%)

Tata Power

470.30
12:57 PM | 24 SEP 2024
15.95 (3.51%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

340.55
12:57 PM | 24 SEP 2024
2.35 (0.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India

382.35
12:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
29.95 (8.5%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

833.00
12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
55.9 (7.19%)

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,054.85
12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
66.25 (6.7%)

Firstsource Solutions

334.70
12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
19.85 (6.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,175.00240.00
    Chennai
    76,181.00240.00
    Delhi
    76,333.00240.00
    Kolkata
    76,185.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.