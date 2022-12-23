Abans Holdings shares rise on market debut1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM IST
- Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of the Abans Group, received 1.10 times subscription for IPO
Shares of Abans Holdings made positive debut as the stock listed on Friday at ₹273 on the NSE, a premium of a per cent as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹270. On the BSE, the stock started trading at ₹270 per share.
