ABB among three technical stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher

The stock after the short correction has consolidated and taken support near the ₹185-188 levels and indicating some improvement in the bias moving past the significant 50-EMA level of ₹298 and with the RSI also flattening out near the oversold after the correction has indicated signs of reversal with immense upside potential visible. With the chart looking good, we recommend a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹330 keeping a stop loss of ₹288.