Stock Market Today: ABB India share price gained more than 4% in morning trades on Tuesday post strong Q4 results that came ahead of analysts estimates. The results were declared after the market hours on Monday.

ABB India follows January to December financial year and hence October-December 2024 quarter was fourth quarter for ABB India's financial performance

ABB India share price opened at ₹5470 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 4% higher than the previous close of ₹5241.20 . The ABB India share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹5483.95 , which meant almost 5% gains seen by ABB India share price.

ABB India shares have remained among investors favorites and the ABB India share price that may have corrected 21 Year to date with sharp correction seen in the markets , nevertheless is still up 22% during last one year

ABB Q4 Results ABB India Ltd had reported a strong 56% YoY increase in net profit, from ₹338.7 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹528.4 crore for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The Company reported ₹3,365 crore revenue for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024, which market a increase of 22% increase over ₹2757.5 crore reported by ABB India in the year ago quarter.

The ABB India said that the revenue growth for the quarter was led by Electrification with seamless execution of data center orders, from EPC customers, and export markets from Distribution Solution division. Robotics on the other hand, was able to convert opportunities from electronics and automotive segments while Motion drove revenue growth with traction drives and converters. Process Automation was stable for the quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services post Q4 Results said that ABB India reported a good set of numbers in 4QCY24, with a beat across all parameters.

Gross margin expanded ~190bp YoY to 40.5%, aided by robust demand, stable commodity prices, price hikes, and a better product mix. Thus Earnings before interest tax Depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 58% YoY to ₹657.3 Crore compared to MOFSL estimate of ₹575 Core which translated into a 14% beat). Accordingly, EBITDA margin expanded 440bp YoY to 19.5% Versus MOFSl estimate of 18.3%

ABB India Order flows Thanks to a high base from the previous year, which included one-time significant orders from Motion and Process Automation, order inflows for 4QCY24 amounted at ₹2695 crore, down 14% YoY.

However CY24's total order inflows were up 6% year over year at ₹13,079 crore, with large orders accounting for 20% of this increase, indicating the company's shifting order book mix.