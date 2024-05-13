ABB India share price jumps over 8% to touch 52-week high following strong March quarter results. Is it time to buy?
ABB India share price surged over 8% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's session following its March quarter results. ABB India reported a more than 87% spike in net profit to ₹460 crore in the March 2024 quarter, driven by greater revenues. The previous fiscal year's similar quarter earned a profit after tax of ₹245 crore, according to a company's exchange filing.
