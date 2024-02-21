ABB India share price surges over 6% as Q4 profit beat estimates; here's what analyst say
ABB India stock prices rose with strong Q4 results, recording a 13% increase in profit after tax. Company reported highest Q4 revenue in 5 years and a 35% increase in total orders.
ABB India share price surged over 6% on Wednesday's trading session as Q4 CY2023 profit exceeded the Street's estimates. The company follows a fiscal year that spans from January to December. ABB India share price opened at an intraday low of ₹4,622.30 and touched an intraday high of ₹4,799.95.
