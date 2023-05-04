ABB India shares hit fresh 52-week high post earnings. Do you own it?1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:27 PM IST
ABB profit after tax was ₹245 crore at the end of the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023) as compared with ₹149 crore a year ago
The shares of ABB India jumped by over 5 per cent and hit a fresh 52-week high in Thursday's trade on the BSE.
