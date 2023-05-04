The shares of ABB India jumped by over 5 per cent and hit a fresh 52-week high in Thursday's trade on the BSE.

ABB profit after tax was ₹245 crore at the end of the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023) as compared with ₹149 crore a year ago, on a like-to-like basis, without any exceptional items, it added.

ABB India follows January to December financial year.

The revenue of the company rose to ₹2,411 crore in the quarter from ₹1,968 crore in the corresponding period of 2022.

Its cash position continues to remain robust at ₹3,942 crore at the end of Q1 2023 vis-a-vis ₹2,707 crore in Q1 2022.

The firm continued to focus on value chain improvements to address headwinds of possible commodity price changes and inflation.

Total orders surged to ₹3,125 crore, the highest for the first quarter (January-March 2023) in the last five years.

"The year (2023) has begun on solid footing, continuing the growth momentum set last year across orders, revenue, and profit. The first quarter (January-March 2023) witnessed our best-ever order intake as compared to Q1 of the last five years ...resulting in consistent margin uptrend and further strengthening of a solid balance sheet," Sanjeev Sharma, Country Managing Director of ABB India, said.

In the last one year, it has also risen by over 80 per cent. Meanwhile, it has also delivered multibagger returns to its investors, as the stock has surged over 300 per cent in the past 3 years.

On Thursday, the company's share ended 5.53 per cent higher at ₹3646.50 on BSE. The company touched its 52 week high of ₹3,662.25 during intraday trade on Thursday.