ABB India Share Price Today: Shares of ABB India were locked at over 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high of ₹5,019.00 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, February 21, a day after reporting its Q4CY23 results. ABB India follows the calendar year for announcing its financial results and reported a net profit of ₹339 crore in the October-December period last year.
