ABB India shares locked at 10% upper circuit to hit 52-week high after Q4CY23 results; do you own?

 Nikita Prasad

ABB India follows the calendar year for announcing its financial results and reported a net profit of ₹339 crore in the October-December period last year.

ABB India follows the calendar year for reporting financials (Company website)Premium
ABB India follows the calendar year for reporting financials (Company website)

ABB India Share Price Today: Shares of ABB India were locked at over 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high of 5,019.00 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, February 21, a day after reporting its Q4CY23 results. ABB India follows the calendar year for announcing its financial results and reported a net profit of 339 crore in the October-December period last year. 

The company's net profit rose 10 per cent compared to 305.3 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations during the quarter-under-review rose 13.6 per cent to 2,757.5 crore, compared to 2,427 crore in the corresponding period last year.

 

ABB India Q4CY23 Results

"Our broad-based growth has come on the back of deepening engagement into diverse market segments and portfolio expansion and localization for the Indian market.

"We are grateful for the enduring confidence our customers place in our value adding electrification and automation products, solutions, and services. Our focus on superior margins and a strategic mix continues to aid in robust cash generation." the company's Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.

Sectors contributing to the growth during the quarter include railways, metals, data centers, cement, specialty chemicals, and construction machinery, the company said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 21 Feb 2024, 05:43 PM IST
