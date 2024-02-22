ABB India shares soar 8% as post-earnings rally extends to second day
Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal lifted its DCF-based target price to ₹5,800 from an earlier target price of ₹5,480 apiece. ABB is benefiting from demand tailwinds emerging from high-growth areas such as renewables, data centres, railways, metros, and electronics.
Despite the market trading in a narrow range, ABB India's shares surged another 8% in today's intraday session, reaching a new all-time high of ₹5,389 apiece. Investors continued to express optimism following the company's impressive performance in Q4CY23.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started