ABB India shares surge 7% to hit new all-time high after UBS lifts target price
Shares of ABB India jumped 7% in today's early trade to touch a new all-time high of ₹6,341.90 apiece after the global brokerage firm UBS in its latest report lifted the target price on the stock to ₹7,550 apiece from an earlier price target of ₹5,380, citing a high double-digit growth across domestic and export orders from motion and low-voltage EP segments with a steady ramp-up in OPMs.
