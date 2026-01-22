Abbott slumps over 8% after missing Q4 revenue targets, lower Q1 forecast

Abbott Laboratories stock slumped on Thursday following the firm's projection of first quarter earnings beneath Wall Street forecasts and its failure to meet revenue targets for the fourth quarter.

The medical device maker announced it anticipates first quarter adjusted profits per share between $1.12 and $1.18, trailing the consensus Wall Street projection of $1.19 per share.

During the fourth quarter, Abbott’s revenues hit $11.5 billion, missing the mean analyst forecast of $11.8 billion.

Adjusted profits for the fourth quarter stood at $1.50 per share.

Nutrition-based revenues reached $1.9 billion, falling significantly below the average analyst target of $2.19 billion. The company’s pediatric division has struggled lately because of competitive rivalry stemming from the loss of a key US government procurement deal last year, coupled with rising production expenses for consumer retail items.

Abbott CEO Robert Ford stated that elevated production overhead triggered price hikes, which subsequently dampened consumer demand as buyers grow more conscious of costs.

"We'll have a couple quarters here where growth in nutrition is going to be challenged, and then in the second half, we'll return to positive growth" said Ford.

Market Reaction At 11:36 a.m. EST, Abbott Laboratories shares were valued at $110.94, dropping $9.79, or 8.11%, in New York. On Wednesday, the equity finished at $120.73. Over the 12 months, it climbed 3.4%.

Abbott distributes a diverse array of goods ranging from surgical instruments to infant milk, alongside nutritional supplements for adults. Its adult wellness segment, featuring protein-heavy beverages for individuals using weight-management medications, has expanded lately.

Conversely, Abbott’s baby products have remained entangled in legal disputes over claims that its formula may trigger necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC, a grave intestinal condition impacting preterm infants.

Medical equipment sales,

Abbott’s primary business segment, reached $5.67 billion during the fourth quarter, meeting market expectations. This branch provides instruments that assist diabetic patients in tracking blood glucose, including continuous monitoring systems.

Abbott’s testing division has declined post-pandemic as the requirement for Covid kits diminishes.

"We had about a billion dollars of headwind that we faced last year in our diagnostic business that's mostly going to be behind us" said Ford.

In November, the firm agreed to purchase cancer-detection specialist Exact Sciences Corp. in a transaction valued at roughly $21 billion in total equity. The merger is anticipated to strengthen Abbott’s screening business by providing entry to diagnostics like Cologuard, which aids in detecting colorectal cancer — the second-highest cause of oncological fatalities in the US.