Next Story
Abha Power and Steel IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Abha Power and Steel IPO: The offer that closed for subscription on 29 November will see allotment to be out soon. Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing

Abha Power and Steel IPO: Steps to check allotment status GMP online

Abha Power and Steel IPO: The offer that closed for subscription on 29 November saw a strong good response being subscribed 18 times. The allotment for the Abha Power and Steel IPO is expected to be finalised today. Here are steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

The tentative listing date for Abha Power and Steel shares on NSE SME had been fixed as Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The Abha Power and Steel IPO's book running lead manager is Horizon Management Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Since Abha Power and Steel shares on NSE SME and registrars of the issue are Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd, investors can check their allotment status the website of the registrar Skyline Financial Services or the of the NSE website

Steps to check Subscription status online

Since Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for Abha Power and Steel IPO

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website on this link -

https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Abha Power and Steel’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu (note than the company name will appear only when allocation has been finalised)

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

Since ‘Abha Power and Steel shares will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as 3 December 2024.

Hence the investors can check details on the NSE website also

Step1- Click on link

https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2) Log in with your username and password. (Sign up with all the requisite details if you are yet not registered

Step 3) Select the company in the dropdown.

Step 4) Enter your PAN number and enter your application number.

Abha Power and Steel IPO Grey Market premium or GMP

Abha Power and Steel IPO GMP stood at +15. This indiactes that Abha Power and Steel share are being traded in the grey market at a premium of 15 above the issue price, as per investorgain.com data

The same means that market articipants are expecting listing of Abha Power and Steel shares at 90, a 20% premium ovee the upper band of the issue price at 75

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
