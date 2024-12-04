Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Abha Power and Steel share price lists with decent 9% premium at 81.90 on NSE SME: Hits lower circuit thereafter

  • Abha Power and Steel Limited share price listed with decent 9.2% premium at 81.90 on the NSE SME . The shares however hit lower circui thereafter 

Abha Power and Steel share price however listed below the market expectaions. The investors had anticipated strong listing gains as was indicated by the Grey market premium and the subscription interest.

Abha Power and Steel IPO had been subscribed 18 times by day 3 or 29 November 2024, the closing day of subscribing to the IPO. The issue had been subscribed 24.93% in the retail category indicating strong interest.

Abha Power and Steel IPO Grey MArket premium or the GMP stood at 15 indicating that the Abha Power shares were available in Grey MArket at 15 premium over the issue price. Also it indicated that market prticipants were anticipating listing of Abha Power Steel shares at 90, 20% premium over the upper band of the issue price 20.

Against firm expectaions the listig of Abha Power and steel shares at 9.2% premium was below expectations

Abha Power and Steel share prices after listing corrected 5% to 77.80, which also stands to be the lower price band. Hence Abha Power and Steel share prices hit lower circuit.

The Abha Power and Steel initial public offering (IPO) was a fixed price IPO of 38.54 crores. The offering consistsed of an offer to sell 10 lakh shares for a total of 7.50 crores and a new issue of 41.39 lakh shares worth 31.04 crores.

Abha Power and Steel Ltd proposed to utilize the Net Proceeds from the issue of fresh shares towards funding the capital expenditure towards modernization and upgradation of the manufacturing facilities in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh to expand its product portfolio. Some portion of IPO proceeds is to be used for meeting working capital requirements and for General Corporate Purposes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
