Gravita India is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in post-Covid rebound. In last two years, this Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has surged from ₹45 to ₹345 apiece levels, logging around 650 per cent return in last two years. In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹200 to ₹345 apiece levels, logging more than 70 per cent rise in last one year.