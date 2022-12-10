Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Above 19k? Nifty 50 may touch a new all-time high in Jan 2023

Above 19k? Nifty 50 may touch a new all-time high in Jan 2023

1 min read . 07:16 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
There is a possibility that the Nifty 50 can even touch a new lifetime high in January 2023.

  • Markets are expected to be volatile in the remaining days of the current month, however, Nifty 50 if managed to consolidate between the 18,300-18,900 range, the overall trend going forward is likely to be healthier then.

After hitting a fresh historic high on the first day of December, the benchmark Nifty 50 corrected steeply due to volatile markets globally as recession fears take a dig. Bears led the command in the current week which led the Nifty 50 to slip by 1.07% which is the worst weekly drop in about two months. Markets are expected to be volatile in the remaining days of the current month, however, Nifty 50 if managed to consolidate between the 18,300-18,900 range, the overall trend going forward is likely to be healthier then. There is a possibility that the Nifty 50 can even touch a new lifetime high in January 2023. Bets are above the 19,000 mark!

