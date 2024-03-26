Abrdn to increase investment in Indian bonds amid index inclusion

Abrdn Plc is increasing its investment in Indian sovereign bonds due to their appealing yields, fueled by anticipation of significant inflows resulting from their incorporation into global indexes.

“We’re very positive about India," said Stephen Bird, chief executive officer of the firm that manages and administers £495 billion ($626 billion) in assets. Still, he sees the market facing some uncertainty ahead of the national elections starting next month.

Also read: Stock market today: Zomato share price hits lifetime high. Experts see IPL 2024 link

India's debt market is poised to receive a significant influx of up to $40 billion in fresh capital, with JPMorgan Chase & Co slated to incorporate the nation's bonds into its indexes starting June. Presently, foreign investors hold only a small fraction of Indian debt.

In addition, Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. will integrate select Indian bonds into its emerging market local currency index commencing next year. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Ltd., oversees indexes that compete with offerings from other service providers.

Closing at 7.09% last Friday, the benchmark 10-year yield rebounded from a nine-month low of approximately 7% earlier in March. According to a Bloomberg survey of strategists, the yield could further decrease to 6.78% by the end of the year.

Overall, Bird expects emerging markets to perform better when the Federal Reserve starts its easing cycle. “When rates come off, which they will, that historically EM starts to do better and we think that investors need to prepare for that," he added.

Also read: Lloyds Enterprises: Up 2337%, this penny stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹24 lakh in 4 years

Here are some more views from Bird:

Favors local-currency government bonds in Asia due to their “very good return," in addition to investment-grade credit

Less confident about high-yield because it’s “priced to perfection"

Positive about tech stocks in Taiwan and Korea, which lead digitization and electrification; positive about Japan equities

Monetary policy easing in South America offers good prospects in local-currency bonds in that region

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!