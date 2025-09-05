Subscribe

Abril Paper Tech shares make weak debut, list at ₹48.80 on BSE SME, a 20% discount from IPO price

Abril Paper Tech shares debuted at 48.80 on BSE SME, 20% below the issue price of 61. The IPO was oversubscribed 11.20 times, with retail investors subscribing 16.79 times. The company plans to use the proceeds for capacity expansion and working capital.

Pranati Deva
Published5 Sep 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Abril Paper Tech shares debuted at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.80 on BSE SME, 20% below the issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61. The IPO was oversubscribed 11.20 times, with retail investors subscribing 16.79 times. The company plans to use the proceeds for capacity expansion and working capital.
Abril Paper Tech shares debuted at ₹48.80 on BSE SME, 20% below the issue price of ₹61. The IPO was oversubscribed 11.20 times, with retail investors subscribing 16.79 times. The company plans to use the proceeds for capacity expansion and working capital.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Listing: Abril Paper Tech shares made a weak debut on the bourses on Friday, September 5, listing at 48.80 on BSE SME, a discount of 20 per cent to their issue price of 61.

Advertisement

Abril Paper Tech IPO garnered robust interest from investors, closing with a total subscription of 11.20 times. During the subscription period from August 29 to September 2, 2025, the issue attracted 2.33 crore bids against the 20.88 lakh shares on offer.

Also Read | Snehaa Organics shares hit 5% lower circuit after listing at IPO price of ₹122

Breaking down by investor category, the retail segment recorded an impressive subscription of 16.79 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed strong demand, subscribing 5.51 times.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Details

Abril Paper Tech’s 13.42 crore SME IPO comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale portion. The company plans to deploy the proceeds towards purchasing advanced machinery for capacity expansion, meeting working capital needs, funding general corporate expenses, and supporting future growth initiatives.

Advertisement

Priced at 16 per share, the IPO had a lot size of 2,000 shares. Retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of 2,44,000 for 4,000 shares, while HNI investors had to subscribe to at least three lots (6,000 shares) with an investment of 3,66,000. Interactive Financial Services Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager, Kfin Technologies Ltd as the registrar, and B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd as the market maker.

Also Read | Ola Electric shares decline 12% in 2 sessions after Softbank trims stake in firm

About Abril Paper Tech

Founded in 2023, Abril Paper Tech is engaged in the production of sublimation heat transfer paper. The company manufactures papers ranging from 30 GSM to 90 GSM, available in sizes between 24 and 72 inches. Its products cater to the digital printing needs of garments, textiles, hosiery, curtains, and home furnishings. The company’s manufacturing plant is situated in Palsana, Gujarat.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
SME IPOIPO SubscriptionIPOIPO ListingIndian Stock MarketsStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAbril Paper Tech shares make weak debut, list at ₹48.80 on BSE SME, a 20% discount from IPO price
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks