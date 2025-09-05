Abril Paper Tech shares make weak debut, list at ₹48.80 on BSE SME, a 20% discount from IPO price

Abril Paper Tech IPO Listing: Abril Paper Tech shares made a weak debut on the bourses on Friday, September 5, listing at ₹48.80 on BSE SME, a discount of 20 per cent to their issue price of ₹61.

Abril Paper Tech IPO garnered robust interest from investors, closing with a total subscription of 11.20 times. During the subscription period from August 29 to September 2, 2025, the issue attracted 2.33 crore bids against the 20.88 lakh shares on offer.

Breaking down by investor category, the retail segment recorded an impressive subscription of 16.79 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed strong demand, subscribing 5.51 times.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Details Abril Paper Tech’s ₹13.42 crore SME IPO comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale portion. The company plans to deploy the proceeds towards purchasing advanced machinery for capacity expansion, meeting working capital needs, funding general corporate expenses, and supporting future growth initiatives.

Priced at ₹16 per share, the IPO had a lot size of 2,000 shares. Retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of ₹2,44,000 for 4,000 shares, while HNI investors had to subscribe to at least three lots (6,000 shares) with an investment of ₹3,66,000. Interactive Financial Services Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager, Kfin Technologies Ltd as the registrar, and B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd as the market maker.

About Abril Paper Tech Founded in 2023, Abril Paper Tech is engaged in the production of sublimation heat transfer paper. The company manufactures papers ranging from 30 GSM to 90 GSM, available in sizes between 24 and 72 inches. Its products cater to the digital printing needs of garments, textiles, hosiery, curtains, and home furnishings. The company’s manufacturing plant is situated in Palsana, Gujarat.

