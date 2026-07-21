ABSL AMC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to ₹310 crore; overall AUM climbs to ₹10.7 lakh crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported a 12% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to 309.5 crore for Q2 2026. Revenue rose 3% to 463 crore, but total expenses climbed 14%, impacting operating profit, which fell 4% from the previous year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published21 Jul 2026, 02:30 PM IST
As of June 30, 2026, its overall closing AUM, including mandates, rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.7 lakh crore, compared with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.4 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
As of June 30, 2026, its overall closing AUM, including mandates, rose to ₹10.7 lakh crore, compared with ₹4.4 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 309.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with 277.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 3% YoY to 463 crore, up from 447.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, while it increased marginally from 458.2 crore reported in the March quarter.

Total expenses climbed 14% YoY to 219.3 crore, led by higher employee benefit costs, which increased 26% to 116.3 crore. As a result, operating profit declined 4% YoY to 243.7 crore from 254.4 crore a year earlier and fell 3% sequentially.

The company, however, received a strong boost from other income, which jumped to 162.4 crore from 117.9 crore in the year-ago quarter, compared with a loss of 32.9 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Street's response to the results was negative, as the stock came under selling pressure soon after the earnings announcement, falling 5.5% to 1,055 apiece, its lowest level in over a month.

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AUM performance

The company reported robust growth in its asset base during the June quarter. Its overall quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), including alternate assets, increased 42% year-on-year to 6.28 lakh crore.

The company's Mutual Fund QAAUM stood at 4.28 lakh crore, registering a 6% YoY increase.

Within the mutual fund business, equity mutual fund QAAUM grew 10% YoY to 1.99 lakh crore, with the equity mix accounting for 46.5% of the overall mutual fund AUM during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's individual monthly AAUM stood at 2.11 lakh crore in June 2026, representing 48.9% of the mutual fund AUM.

Its PMS and AIF QAAUM, including the ESIC and EPFO mandates, surged five-fold year-on-year to 1.95 lakh crore from 28,700 crore a year ago.

The mandate QAAUM alone stood at 1.90 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Monthly SIP contributions, including STPs, came in at 1,085 crore during June 2026, supported by 4.03 million contributing SIP accounts. During the quarter, the asset manager registered around 5.47 lakh new SIPs, including STPs.

As of June 30, 2026, its overall closing AUM, including mandates, rose to 10.7 lakh crore, compared with 4.4 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

Mutual FundsAditya Birla Sun Life AMCAMCs
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