AMC Stocks to Buy: Amid a strong rally on Dalal Street, AMC stocks are under the bulls' radar. Flagship AMC stocks, Aditya Birla Sun Life shares, are up by over 2.50%; HDFC AMC shares are trading higher by 3.50%; Nippon Life India AMC shares are up by nearly 4%; while ICICI Prudential's share price is slightly higher than its previous day's close.
According to stock market experts, investing in Asset Management Companies (AMCs) during an Indian stock market rally offers a direct way to ride the expansion of the domestic capital markets. They said that AMCs earn a percentage-based management fee on their total AUM. As AUM climbs during a market upswing, revenue and operating profits scale up. They advised investors to consider margin stability and compounding benefits when selecting an AMC stock.
Whether one should buy an AMC stock amid strong rally on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Bullish market sentiment encourages retail investors to start or scale up Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). In India, SIP flows consistently cross tens of thousands of crores monthly, providing a sticky, recurring revenue base. • Once an AMC builds its infrastructure and distribution network, handling higher asset volumes does not proportionally increase fixed costs, leading to stronger profit margins.”
On factors to look at while selecting an AMC stock, the SEBI-registered market expert said, “One should check an AMC stock on factors like earnings momentum and ROE, high-margin compounder, and income, etc. It would make an investors's taks easy, becuase this will be a helpful tool to make a sync with one's investment appetite.”
"Choose ICICI Prudential AMC if you want the highest earnings momentum and ROE, and are willing to pay a premium valuation for the sector leader," said Anuj Gupta.
Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Management at KC Securities, said, “Choose HDFC AMC if you prefer a proven, high-margin compounder with strong analyst support and slightly more reasonable multiples than ICICI Prudential.”
Oja said that an investor should choose ABSL AMC if it is a value or income-focused investor looking for lower P/E risk and a ~2.8% dividend yield.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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