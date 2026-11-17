AMC Stocks to Buy: Amid a strong rally on Dalal Street, AMC stocks are under the bulls' radar. Flagship AMC stocks, Aditya Birla Sun Life shares, are up by over 2.50%; HDFC AMC shares are trading higher by 3.50%; Nippon Life India AMC shares are up by nearly 4%; while ICICI Prudential's share price is slightly higher than its previous day's close.
According to stock market experts, investing in Asset Management Companies (AMCs) during an Indian stock market rally offers a direct way to ride the expansion of the domestic capital markets. They said that AMCs earn a percentage-based management fee on their total AUM. As AUM climbs during a market upswing, revenue and operating profits scale up. They advised investors to consider margin stability and compounding benefits when selecting an AMC stock.
Whether one should buy an AMC stock amid strong rally on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Bullish market sentiment encourages retail investors to start or scale up Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). In India, SIP flows consistently cross tens of thousands of crores monthly, providing a sticky, recurring revenue base. • Once an AMC builds its infrastructure and distribution network, handling higher asset volumes does not proportionally increase fixed costs, leading to stronger profit margins.”
On factors to look at while selecting an AMC stock, the SEBI-registered market expert said, “One should check an AMC stock on factors like earnings momentum and ROE, high-margin compounder, and income, etc. It would make an investors's taks easy, becuase this will be a helpful tool to make a sync with one's investment appetite.”
"Choose ICICI Prudential AMC if you want the highest earnings momentum and ROE, and are willing to pay a premium valuation for the sector leader," said Anuj Gupta.
Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Management at KC Securities, said, “Choose HDFC AMC if you prefer a proven, high-margin compounder with strong analyst support and slightly more reasonable multiples than ICICI Prudential.”
Oja said that an investor should choose ABSL AMC if it is a value or income-focused investor looking for lower P/E risk and a ~2.8% dividend yield.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.