ABSL, ICICI Pru-backed insurance stock jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?
Q3 results today: ABSL, ICICI Pru-backed insurance company is expected to report a rise in gross written premium in Q3 results 2024
Stock market today: Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd are under the radar of stock market observers and investors as the insurance company is going to declare its Q3 results today. Star Health share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹567.75 per share on NSE, logging around a 2 per cent rise against yesterday's close of ₹557.30 per share.
