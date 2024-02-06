ABSL-backed Butterfly Gandhimathi share price slumps 6% to touch 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price slumps over 6% to touch 52-week low following weak Q3 results. Butterfly Gandhimathi stock price falls 36.89% in the past year, underperforming its sector.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited share price slumped over 6% to touch 52-week low at ₹874.95 apiece on BSE following weak Q3 results. Butterfly Gandhimathi share price opened at ₹900.05 and touched an intraday high of ₹908. Butterfly Gandhimathi stock price fell 36.89% and underperformed its sector by 120.04% in the past year, as per trendlyne data.
