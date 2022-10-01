Abu Dhabi Investment Authority buys stake in this export stock. Experts give 'buy' tag2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 02:32 PM IST
- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has bought 15 lakh shares of the company paying ₹349.75 apiece
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority — a sovereign state-owned wealth fund — has bought fresh stake in Gokaldas Exports Ltd. The foreign founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has bought 15 lakh shares paying ₹349.75 apiece. Hence, the export stock has attracted FII investment from the Abu Dhabi-based global investor worth ₹52,46,25,000 or ₹52.46 crore.