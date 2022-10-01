Unveiling investment strategy in regard to Gokaldas Exports shares, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Those who are ready to take risk can buy the stock at current levels maintaining stop loss below ₹320 apiece levels. for short term, the stock may go up to ₹385 and ₹417 apiece levels. However, for those, who want to play safe, my suggestion is to buy above ₹382 as the stock is expected to give technical breakout on chart pattern at this levels and can become extremely bullish after closing above ₹382 levels. So, investors with low risk appetite can buy this stock for mid term target of ₹470 to ₹500 apiece levels."