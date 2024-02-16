ACC, Ambuja, JK Cement top picks of Nuvama post Q3 results: all firms see decent profitability improvement
Stock market today: UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements and others saw good profitability improvement in Q3 led by better prices and declining costs. The forward outlook remains strong and analysts expect volume growth to improve too. ACC, Ambuja, JK Cement are Nuvama's top picks
Q3 review; The performance for cement manufacturers as UltraTech Cement, ACC , Ambuja ,Shree Cement and others was lifted by rise in Cement prices. The Cement realisations that had not improved much during first quarter FY24 however surprisingly started rising during Q2 till the start of Q3. Though after October the cement prices did not rise much, nevertheless Q3 average cement prices were much better than earlier two quarters of FY24.
