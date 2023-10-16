ACC, Ambuja, Shree Cement, UltraTech's share prices gain encouraged by Dalmia Bharat's better than expected Q2 results
Q2 results: Share prices of ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech, Shree Cement gained in morning trades on Monday as better than expected operating performance and Q2 results by Dalmia Bharat lifted sentiments. Dalmia's Ebitda/Tonne at ₹950 in Q2FY24 improved over ₹875 in Q1FY24 and ₹653 in Q2FY23
Q2 results: Share prices of ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd gained up to 1.7% in morning trades on Monday as better than expected operating performance and Q2 results by Dalmia Bharat Ltd lifted sentiments. The impact of the decline in costs is now visible and may lift the overall Q2 results of Cement majors amidst strong demand and improved pricing scenario.
