Q2 results: Share prices of ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd gained up to 1.7% in morning trades on Monday as better than expected operating performance and Q2 results by Dalmia Bharat Ltd lifted sentiments. The impact of the decline in costs is now visible and may lift the overall Q2 results of Cement majors amidst strong demand and improved pricing scenario.

Dalmia Bharat’s per tonne profitability at ₹950 per tonne improved over ₹875 seen in the previous quarter and ₹653 in the year-ago quarter, as per analyst’s calculations, led by lower costs. Its reported net profit for the quarter at ₹123 crore grew 162% year-on-year.

Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd who maintain a positive view on the sector say that "We expect our coverage universe margin to recover by ₹200 and ₹50 per metric tonne year-on-year in FY24 and FY25 respectively to ₹1,015 and ₹1,060 per metric tonne respectively

During the Q2 they expect Unit Ebitda for companies in their coverage universe to rebound after eight consecutive quarters of decline as per HDFC Securities. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.

They estimate their coverage universe of 15 companies to deliver strong 12% YoY volume growth (four-year CAGR: 9%) in Q2FY24. Also they expect industry volume to grow by 10% year-on-year in FY24. Given the recent spike in fuel price led by rise in crude prices analysts estimate input cost reduction to bottom out in Q3FY24.

Meanwhile the improvement in price bodes well for the profitability of manufacturers. While the April- June quarter saw good volume growth, the prices didn’t improve as companies preferred market share gains. The prices, however, have improved regularly during the September quarter surprising some. Improving demand and better pricing discipline supported the successful absorption of the price hikes, said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Serviecs Ltd. Prices in Q2FY24 also remained firm, despite the quarter being seasonally weak (generally witnesses a drop of around Rs15 per bag sequentially.

Average pan-India cement prices are likely to have augmented 5% month on month in October 2023 (higher by 6% from the average price in Q2), with the South accounting for a large part of the increase, as per channel checks of Emkay. These hikes improve realization outlook for cement manufacturers during second half. To be sure the sustenance of price hikes hold key.

