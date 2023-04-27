ACC net profits decline 40% year-on-year on higher costs2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST
- On a sequential basis net profits rebounded well and more than doubled helped by 40% rise in Ebiita to Rs. 588 crore on the back of operational efficiencies & synergy benefits
ACC Ltd,’s reported net profits for the quarter ending December at Rs 236 Crore though came substantially lower than ₹396 crore in the year ago quarter impacted by higher cost. However, on a sequential basis they rebounded well and more than doubled from Rs 113 Crore in the previous quarter.
