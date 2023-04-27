ACC Ltd,’s reported net profits for the quarter ending December at Rs 236 Crore though came substantially lower than ₹396 crore in the year ago quarter impacted by higher cost. However, on a sequential basis they rebounded well and more than doubled from Rs 113 Crore in the previous quarter.

The reported Ebitda at Rs 588 crore was down 15.5% on a year-on-year basis though on sequential basis improved more than 40%. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation,

ACC said that while Fuel cost is on a declining curve, Ebitda is lower year-on-year due to higher fuel cost compared to last year. Fuel cost is expected to further reduce in the coming months through synergies with the Group

The company's revenues from operations at Rs 4,791 Crore, however, grew 8.22% from Rs 4427 Crore in the year-ago quarter. This was helped by higher Cement sales volumes including Clinker, which at 8.5 million Tonne (mt) came higher than 7.9 mt in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, the volumes improved from 7.7 mt in the previous quarter. This helped the company report a 5.6% sequential improvement in revenues from ₹4537 crore in the previous quarter.

The company said that volume increased by 9% sequentially, supported by an increase in blended cement (clinker factor reduced from 56.1% to 54.8), better route planning and higher operational synergies with parent, Ambuja Cements Limited.

Also Kiln fuel cost reduced by 10% from Rs. 2.61 per 1000 kCal to ₹2.35 per 1000 kCal with change in coal basket, group synergies on coal procurement, higher Alternate Fuel and Raw Materials (AFR) factor. All this helped sequential improvement in Ebitda as did some reduction in the logistic costs.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited said, “Our transformation journey fueled by sizeable operational efficiencies, improved synergies and business excellence has led to substantial improvement in our financial performance and overall business indicators. We have a detailed blueprint on each of the cost factors and initiatives to reduce & improve."

On expansions, the company’s Ametha Integrated Unit is to be commissioned by Q2 FY24 which will increase Clinker capacity by 3.30. MT per annum (Enviromental clearance approvals in hand for 2.75 MTPA) and Grinding capacity by 1 MTPA.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author