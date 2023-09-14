ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC, BHEL among top 20 midcap stocks bought & sold by mutual funds in August1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Among midcap stocks, Union Bank Of India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, among others were in the list of top 10 midcap stocks that mutual funds bought in the month of August.
The Nifty Midcap 100 index has surged more than 28% this year so far, outperforming the benchmark indices. In the last six months, the index has risen by over 35%.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message