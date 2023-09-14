The Nifty Midcap 100 index has surged more than 28% this year so far, outperforming the benchmark indices. In the last six months, the index has risen by over 35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison, the frontline index Nifty50 has witnessed nearly 11% gains YTD and over 17% rally in the last six months.

Meanwhile, the midcap mutual funds registered an inflow of ₹2,512 crore in August, a significant jump from ₹1,623 crore, MoM.

Many mid and small-cap stocks have witnessed a steep rise which seems disconnected from the fundamental factors. Instead, it appears to be driven by investor irrationality, fueled by recent high returns rather than improved company fundamentals, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on September 11.

Among midcap stocks, Union Bank Of India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, among others were in the list of top 10 midcap stocks that mutual funds bought in the month of August.

Mutual funds bought 2.63 crore equity shares of Coforge worth ₹14,365 crore, followed by ₹4,618 crore worth shares of Dixon Technologies (India) and 29.10 crore Nykaa shares aggregating to ₹3,886 crore in August, according to ICICI Direct report.

Asset management companies (AMCs) also bought Adani group’s ACC shares ₹4,210 crore during the month.

Top 10 midcap buys by Mutual Funds:

Source: ICICI Direct

Top 10 midcap sells by Mutual Funds:

Source: ICICI Direct

