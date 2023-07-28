ACC share price gains as Q1 results beat estimates; brokerages raise targets2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The Adani group cement manufacturing company ACC Ltd posted a net profit of ₹466.14 crore for the quarter ending June 2023, registering a growth of 105% as compared to ₹227.35 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
ACC share price rose more than 1% on Friday after the company reported robust Q1 results with net profit doubling during the quarter. ACC shares gained as much as 1.72% to ₹1,972.00 apiece on the BSE.
