ACC share price rose more than 1% on Friday after the company reported robust Q1 results with net profit doubling during the quarter. ACC shares gained as much as 1.72% to ₹1,972.00 apiece on the BSE.

The Adani group cement manufacturing company ACC Ltd posted a net profit of ₹466.14 crore for the quarter ending June 2023, registering a growth of 105% as compared to ₹227.35 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 16.4% to ₹5,201.11 crore from ₹4,468.39 crore, YoY. Volume rose by 23.2% to 9.4 MT from 7.60 MT, YoY, supported by increase in blended cement and improvement in efficiency parameters.

Analysts maintained their bullish view on ACC with most brokerages raising their targets on the stock.

Citi has a ‘Buy’ rating on ACC and raised the target price to ₹2,350 per share from ₹2,150 earlier as ACC Q1 results beat Citi’s estimates.

ACC’s EBITDA was 26% ahead of Citi estimates on stronger volumes and better costs. The brokerage believes efficiency and business initiatives were playing out for the company.

UBS has a ‘Buy’ call on ACC and it raised the target price to ₹2,400 per share saying that the Q1 results were a stellar beat.

ACC’s cement volume grew 23% YoY significantly beating UBS estimates and consensus expectations of 10% growth. Realisation per tonne fell 2% QoQ, inline with peers, while EBITDA beat estimates by 22%.

ACC Q1 results beat domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ estimates on all fronts.

“ACC’s 1QFY24 result surprised us as the company operated at 100%+ capacity utilization level (volumes 17% above estimate) with controlled operating costs," the brokerage said.

It will monitor the sustainability of cost savings and profitability improvement. Further, there is still a lack of clarity on ACC’s growth plans, it said.

Motilal Oswal believes ACC trades at reasonable valuations of 11.0x/8.2x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA and $100/$95 FY24E/FY25E EV/ton. It maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock and raised the target price to ₹2,180 per share from ₹2,000 earlier.

Antique Stock Broking said that the 3 mtpa Ametha expansion commissioning in Q2FY24 would allow ACC to take advantage of pre-election demand and ramp up volume faster. Besides, management is targeting ₹500/ton benefit (ex-drop in fuel prices) led by various internal cost efficiencies over the next two years.

Factoring in the Q1 beat, the brokerage raised its FY24–25E EBITDA by 8%–15% and increased target price to ₹2,300 from ₹2,100 earlier based on unchanged 10x FY25E EV/ EBITDA.

It upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ earlier. Valuations at ~8x FY25E EV/EBITDA likely factors in concerns around lower near-term expansion plans of the company, in the brokerages view.

At 10:55 am, ACC share price was trading 0.80% higher at ₹1,954.15 apiece on the BSE.

