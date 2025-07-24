ACC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4.35% to ₹375.42 crore, Revenue jumps 18%

ACC Q1 Results: ACC announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, July 24. The Adani Group company's consolidated net profit rose 4.35 percent to ₹375.42 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹359.74 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit declined 50 percent from ₹751.04 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated revenue of the company increased 18 percent to ₹6,035.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹5,113.05 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 22.6 percent year-on-year to ₹727 crore, compared to ₹593 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also improved, coming in at 12.1 percent versus 11.6 percent a year ago, indicating better operational efficiency.

The company's total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, rose to ₹5,594.25 crore, marking an increase from ₹4,787.69 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The rise in expenditure reflects higher operational and input costs aligned with the company's expanding business activity.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ACC Mineral Resources Limited (AMRL) completed the acquisition of fifteen companies at a total cost of ₹298.61 crore. In addition, the company extended ₹380.57 crore in inter-corporate deposits to these acquired entities, highlighting its strategic push towards consolidation and expansion.

Stock Price Trend The stock fell as much as 2.5 percent to ₹1901.45 post the earnings announcement. In the last 1 year, the scrip has lost 26 percent.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2691.95 in July 2024 and its 52-week low of ₹1775 in May 2025.