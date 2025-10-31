ACC Q2FY26 Results: Net profit surges to ₹1,119 crore, revenue rises 30% YoY

ACC, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, announced its financial performance for the September quarter today, October 31, reporting a strong set of numbers that came in higher than analysts’ consensus estimates.

The company reported revenue from operations rising to ₹5,896.16 crore, up 30% year-on-year from ₹4,542.23 crore in Q2FY25. The growth was driven by improved demand and higher realizations.

The Adani Group company also delivered a sharp turnaround in profitability, with net profit surging more than fivefold to ₹1,119.26 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹199.70 crore in the same quarter last year, supported by lower tax expenses and better cost efficiencies. The company reversed tax provisions of ₹658.42 crore during the quarter based on favorable High Court decisions in similar matters.

Its operating performance showed notable improvement during the quarter, with the company posting an EBITDA of ₹818.6 crore, a strong 90% YoY increase.

The EBITDA margin expanded by 456 basis points YoY to 14%, underscoring stronger cost management and improved realizations compared to the previous year.

Following the company’s robust performance, the stock also reacted positively, trading 3% higher at ₹1,901 apiece as of 01:40 p.m.