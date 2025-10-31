Mint Market
ACC Q2FY26 Results: Net profit surges to ₹1,119 crore, revenue rises 30% YoY

ACC Ltd's Q2FY26 revenue rose 30% to 5,896.16 crore, driven by demand and higher realizations. Net profit surged over fivefold to 1,119.26 crore, aided by lower taxes and improved cost efficiencies.

A Ksheerasagar
Published31 Oct 2025, 01:23 PM IST
ACC, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, announced its financial performance for the September quarter today, October 31, reporting a strong set of numbers that came in higher than analysts’ consensus estimates.

The company reported revenue from operations rising to 5,896.16 crore, up 30% year-on-year from 4,542.23 crore in Q2FY25. The growth was driven by improved demand and higher realizations.

The Adani Group company also delivered a sharp turnaround in profitability, with net profit surging more than fivefold to 1,119.26 crore in Q2FY26, compared with 199.70 crore in the same quarter last year, supported by lower tax expenses and better cost efficiencies. The company reversed tax provisions of 658.42 crore during the quarter based on favorable High Court decisions in similar matters.

Its operating performance showed notable improvement during the quarter, with the company posting an EBITDA of 818.6 crore, a strong 90% YoY increase.

The EBITDA margin expanded by 456 basis points YoY to 14%, underscoring stronger cost management and improved realizations compared to the previous year.

Following the company’s robust performance, the stock also reacted positively, trading 3% higher at 1,901 apiece as of 01:40 p.m.

(more to come)

 
 
