ACC Q3 Results: Net profit down 63% YoY to ₹404 crore, revenue jumps 21.7% at ₹6,391 crore

ACC, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani portfolio, announced its financial performance for the December quarter today, reporting a 63% YoY drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹404.25 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹1,092 crore.

The sharp drop in net profit for the quarter can be attributed to a significant rise in operating expenses, which jumped to ₹6,114 crore from ₹5,143.85 crore in the same period last year. Net profit was also impacted by a one-time charge of ₹50 crore related to the implementation of the new labour codes.

The company reported revenue from operations rising to ₹6,391 crore, up 21.7% year-on-year from ₹5,251 crore in Q2FY25.

Its operating performance showed notable improvement during the quarter, with the company posting an EBITDA of ₹608 crore, a strong 53.5% YoY increase.

The EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points YoY to 9.5%, underscoring stronger cost management and improved realizations compared to the previous year.

In terms of volumes, the Adani Group company reported its highest-ever cement volumes of 11.3 million tonnes during the quarter, marking a 15% year-on-year increase from 9.8 million tonnes in the same period last year.

It also recorded its highest-ever quarterly Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) volume at 0.97 million, up 36% YoY. The company, in its earnings filing said that its price is up by ₹11 per bag, outperforming peers.

Mr Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said, "We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest ever quarterly volumes. Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in RMX, have supported better realizations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions."