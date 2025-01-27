ACC Q3 Results: ACC Ltd on Monday reported an 103.06% year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹1,091.73 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹537.63 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 446.8%. At 13:56 IST, ACC shares was trading 0.44% lower at ₹2,048.75 apiece on BSE.

ACC's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹5,20 7.29 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹4,855.22 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 1.7%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by 7.25%.

According to the company's exchange filing, the Q3 Series saw the largest revenue in the previous five years, totaling ₹5,927 crore. This revenue was driven by an 11% increase in trade sales volume and a 32% premium product as a percentage of trade sales. All business metrics increased as a result of more volume and better operational parameters.

The firm reported in its exchange filing that the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ending in December was ₹1,116 crore, compared to ₹905 crore in Q3FY24. The EBITDA margin was recorded at 18.8%, from 18.4% in Q3FY24.

“Our Q3 results demonstrate our strategic focus on driving growth through higher volumes, cost optimisation, and enhanced efficiencies. With strong demand for our premium cement products, and our commitment to excellence on all parameters in line with our ESG leadership, we are leveraging innovation and sustainability to maintain our competitive edge and maximise stakeholder value," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, in an exchange filing.