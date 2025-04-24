ACC Q4 Results: Cons PAT slumps 20.4% YoY to ₹751.03 crore; revenue up 13%

ACC Q4 Results: Cement maker ACC on Thursday reported a 20.4% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (owners of the company) for the March quarter (Q4FY25), reaching ₹751.03 crore compared to ₹94 ,34 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 31.2%.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 stood at ₹5,991.67 crore, reflecting a 12.7% increase from ₹5,316.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
(more to come)
