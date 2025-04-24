Mint Market

ACC Q4 Results: Cons PAT slumps 20.4% YoY to ₹751.03 crore; revenue up 13%

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Apr 2025
The cement sector is expected to clock a muted 5% year-on-year volume growth in FY25, but a recovery is likely in FY26 with 6-8% volume growth and better profitability. (Pexel Photo)

ACC Q4 Results: Cement maker ACC on Thursday reported a 20.4% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (owners of the company) for the March quarter (Q4FY25), reaching 751.03 crore compared to 94 ,34 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 31.2%. 

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 stood at 5,991.67 crore, reflecting a 12.7% increase from 5,316.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

(more to come)

 
First Published:24 Apr 2025
