ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 40.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹235.63 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹396.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 8.2 per cent to ₹4,790.9 crore for the quarter under review as compared to ₹4,425.54 crore in the year ago period.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25 per equity share of ₹10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

(More to come)

