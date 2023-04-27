Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  ACC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT falls 40% to 235 cr, check dividend here
Back

ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 40.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 235.63 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 396.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 8.2 per cent to 4,790.9 crore for the quarter under review as compared to 4,425.54 crore in the year ago period.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25  per equity share of 10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

(More to come)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout