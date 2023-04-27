Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  ACC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT falls 40% to 235 cr, check dividend here

ACC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT falls 40% to 235 cr, check dividend here

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Livemint
Brokerage firms expected ACC's volume to de-grow YoY in the March quarter of FY23.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25 per equity Share of Rs. 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 40.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 235.63 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 396.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 40.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 235.63 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 396.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 8.2 per cent to 4,790.9 crore for the quarter under review as compared to 4,425.54 crore in the year ago period.

The revenue from operations rose by 8.2 per cent to 4,790.9 crore for the quarter under review as compared to 4,425.54 crore in the year ago period.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25  per equity share of 10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25  per equity share of 10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

(More to come)

(More to come)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.