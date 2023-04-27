ACC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT falls 40% to 235 cr, check dividend here

ACC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT falls 40% to ₹235 cr, check dividend here1 min read . 08:38 PM IST
The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25 per equity Share of Rs. 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023
ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 40.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹235.63 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹396.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The revenue from operations rose by 8.2 per cent to ₹4,790.9 crore for the quarter under review as compared to ₹4,425.54 crore in the year ago period.
The company has declared a dividend of Rs. 9.25 per equity share of ₹10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
