ACC: Axis Securities selects the stock as its 'pick of the week', sees 10% upside – 3 key reasons
Axis Securities has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,615, implying a potential upside of 10 percent. This is on the back of its attractive valuations, strong growth opportunities, positive company-specific triggers, and macroeconomic tailwinds.
On the back of a 7 percent rise in the stock just in January, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked cement major ACC as its 'top pick of the week'. This is on the back of its attractive valuations, strong growth opportunities, positive company-specific triggers, and macroeconomic tailwinds.
